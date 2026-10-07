Raja Singh threatens to stop Dandiya events in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has threatened to stop Dandiya events in Hyderabad if organisers employ non-Hindu bouncers, escalating a row triggered by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on the exclusion of Muslim bouncers.

In a video message, Singh questioned Owaisi’s right to weigh in. He asked who the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president is to decide whether Hindu or Muslim bouncers should be deployed at Hindu festivals. He claimed Hindus are neither allowed entry nor offered work during Muslim festivals.

The Hyderabad MLA also alleged that “love jihad” cases targeting Hindu girls have risen over the years at Dandiya events, with the support of Muslim bouncers. He offered no evidence for the claim in the video. “Love jihad” is a term used by Hindutva groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships for conversion.

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He appreciated the organisers who have decided to deploy Hindu bouncers.

Who is Raja Singh

Singh, who has represented Goshamahal in Hyderabad’s Old City since 2014, is known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric. He began his political career as a Telugu Desam Party corporator before moving to the BJP. In 2018, he was the only BJP candidate to win a seat in the Telangana Assembly.

In August 2022, he was arrested after posting a video on YouTube with derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, made in response to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad. The BJP suspended him within hours of his arrest and issued a show-cause notice. The video triggered protests across parts of the city. He spent nearly three months in jail and has reportedly been booked in over 100 cases, many involving communal offences.

The suspension has not been lifted, and Singh remains outside the party fold even as he continues to speak on its behalf on Hindutva issues.

Earlier warnings on Dandiya events in Hyderabad

This is not the first time Singh has targeted Dandiya events. Siasat.com earlier reported that he warned non-Hindus against entering garba events in Hyderabad and cautioned organisers that support staff, including bouncers and videographers, must also be Hindu. He claimed that “love jihad” cases were increasing and called for Aadhaar cards to be checked at entry points.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad leader Laddu Yadav had also warned that any non-Hindu man found inside a garba event would be dragged out.

Siasat.com also reported on a garba event in the city where an alleged “love jihad” ruckus broke out. An organiser said the venue had CCTV surveillance and that bouncers were hired to ensure no one was troubled. She questioned whether Bajrang Dal would object in the same way to Muslim police personnel doing their duty.