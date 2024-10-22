Raja Singh urges withdrawal of FIRs over Secunderabad temple protest

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh demanded the police and government withdraw the cases booked against protestors at the Secunderabad Muthyalamma temple on Saturday, October 19.

Raja Singh, who visited the temple on Tuesday, nearly 10 days after the incident, clarified the police had placed him under house arrest and did not allow him to visit the temple.

He said the police should probe into the circumstances that led to the lathi charge on Saturday. “The government should first investigate and then take action against the persons cited accused in the cases. People for fear of arrest fled from their houses,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA highlighted the need for the Hindu community to take measures to protect and safeguard the temples. “The police cannot provide security to each and every temple. The temple committee should decide on providing security to the temples,” said Raja Singh.

Five cases were booked against protestors who indulged in violence against the desecration of a deity at Muthyalamma temple near the passport office in Secunderabad.

Heavy stone pelting was reported during the protest leading to injuries to 15 policemen by right-wing activists on Saturday, October 19. The protestors damaged TSRTC buses and attempted to target and vandalise the Metropolis Hotel where Salman Thakur, who had allegedly vandalized the temple was residing.

Also Read Raja Singh placed under house arrest on Monday

The police faced a tough time in controlling the mob that tried to make its way to a masjid during the protest with calls to demolish it. Here, after failing to persuade the mob which became violent and hurled furniture, stones and sticks at police, the cops resorted to lathi-charge. The rioters belong to different Hindu organizations.

The police continued to maintain a strict vigil at Secunderabad in view of the developments on Saturday. Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force and local police are posted to prevent further trouble.

It is pertinent to note that Raja Singh was placed under house arrest during the protest to prevent any escalation of violence.