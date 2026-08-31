Hyderabad: Yash’s much-awaited action thriller Toxic: The Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has failed to impress fans. It may be performing at the box office, but the film has faced a mixed response from audiences and critics since its release. Amid the ongoing discussion around the film, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s comments on Toxic have now gone viral.

In a latest video, Raja Singh revealed that he watched the film at a multiplex along with his friends but walked out midway, claiming that he was uncomfortable with the level of obscenity and violence shown on screen.

“There is a lot of obscenity in the movie Toxic. I went to the movie with my friends. After watching some scenes in the movie, I came out halfway through,” he said.

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The MLA further argued that films should offer more than entertainment and commercial value, and should convey a positive message to society.

“Movies should give society a good message instead of focusing only on obscenity, violence and making money,” he said.

According to Raja Singh, the film’s depiction of drugs, murders, violence and women was particularly concerning. “Apart from drugs, murders and indecent exposure towards women, there was not much message useful to the society in the movie Toxic,” he commented.

Raja Singh urges Yash to choose family-friendly stories

He also expressed disappointment that Yash, who rose to pan-India fame following the success of the KGF franchise, chose a film with such content. He suggested that leading stars like Yash should take up stories that families can watch together and that contribute positively to society.

Raja Singh further said there is a need for films that promote values such as dharma, devotion and social responsibility. He cited Ravi Teja’s Irumudi and the historical drama Chhaava as examples of films that, in his view, carry stronger messages.

Praising Irumudi, Singh said the Ravi Teja-starrer highlights spirituality and social responsibility. He also praised Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for its themes of courage and patriotism and said such films can inspire the youth.

Toxic continues to draw attention

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: The Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

While the film has attracted criticism over its storyline and content, it has continued to generate considerable attention at the box office. The film was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. It released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 256.20 crore at the domestic box office.