Rajahmundry Airport’s under construction terminal partly collapses

The roof of the terminal building has not yet been laid, and damage occurred during the erection of the underlying supporting steel structure, said the airport director.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 24th January 2025 7:08 pm IST
Collapsed portion of under construction terminal of Rajahmundry airport (Photo: X)

Rajahmundry: A 600 sq ft section of the under-construction terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district collapsed on Friday, January 24, and two people suffered minor injuries.

Rajahmundry Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao stated that the steel structure of the terminal building collapsed due to some technical reasons, which are yet to be determined.

“While erecting the structure, a part of it collapsed, a steel structure. It got bent and fell to the side. It happened around 11 am.

Two persons suffered minor injuries… there was nobody near (the terminal) at that time,” Rao told PTI, adding that the injured persons were discharged from the hospital.

According to the Rajahmundry Airport Director, the roof of the terminal building has not yet been laid, and damage occurred during the erection of the underlying supporting steel structure.

Ruling out sabotage, Rao said that a technical team from Vijayawada is on its way to determine the cause of the collapse, along with a team from the Chennai-based contractor, Renaatus Projects.

