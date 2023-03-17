Rajamouli pays hefty price to attend Oscars, buys ticket worth Rs….

Los Angeles: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR broke several records and the movie managed to remain in headlines since its release. The Naatu Naatu track of the movie won the Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards and the whole team of RRR is on cloud nine. From the director to lead actors, several team members attended the event in Los Angeles but it is reported that The Academy crew didn’t provide free passes to Rajamouli and Co to watch the event Live sitting in the ceremony hall.

Yes, you heard it right. According to multiple reports, only Chandrabose and his family member, Keeravani and his wife were given free passes. According to the rule, only an awardee and his/ her one family member is provided a free pass while others have to pay for the tickets to watch the event Live.

To watch the event, director SS Rajamouli bought passes for himself and for other important teams members at the cost of 25000 USD, which is approx Rs 20.6L per person. The RRR director has chosen the last row of the hall keeping in mind the cost of tickets.

SS Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli, Kartikeya and his wife, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana were present in the hall. Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu is the first Indian language song which won the Oscars for Best Original Song.