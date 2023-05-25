Rajasthan: 4 men get 7 years jail time in Rakbar Khan mob lynching case

A court in Rajasthan sentenced four men to seven years of jail time on charges of mob lynching a 31-year-old Muslim man over suspicion of cattle smuggling back in July 2018.

The four accused – Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjeet, Vijay Kumar and Naresh Kumar – were found guilty by the court of killing the deceased – Rakbar Khan – with stones and sticks.

However, the fifth accused – Nawal Kishore – who is a member of the Hindu extremist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

As per reports, Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam – were attacked while transporting cattle in the Alwar district in July 2018. While Rakbar Khan was grievously injured, Aslam managed to escape.

When the police arrived, instead of taking Khan directly to the hospital, they first transported the cows to a shelter and then took a tea break and reached the hospital three hours later.

As a result, Rakbar Khan’s health deteriorated. His autopsy report stated he died due to shock and internal bleeding.