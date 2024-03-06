Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for Covid

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.

Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive.

“I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium,” said Sharma.

स्वास्थ्य समस्या के चलते आज स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करवाने पर आज मेरी कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।



मैं सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हूं और चिकित्सकों के परामर्श का पूर्णतः पालन कर रहा हूं एवं आगामी सभी कार्यक्रमों में वर्चुअल माध्यम से सम्मिलित रहूंगा। — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) March 6, 2024

In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister’s Shakti Vandan programme virtually.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery. “Received information that CM Bhajanlal Sharma has tested positive. I wish for his quick recovery,” wrote Gehlot on his X handle.