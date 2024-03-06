Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for Covid

In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister's Shakti Vandan programme virtually.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th March 2024 9:25 pm IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.

Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive.

“I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium,” said Sharma.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery. “Received information that CM Bhajanlal Sharma has tested positive. I wish for his quick recovery,” wrote Gehlot on his X handle.

