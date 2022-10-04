Rajasthan CM Gehlot hints at early state Budget

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday hinted that next year’s state Budget might come earlier than usual.

He said the government wanted no delays as parties would go into election mode after the Budget.

“Budgets do come in February-March also. If it comes 15 days or a month before then it is a different thing,” Gehlot told reporters after chairing a meeting of secretaries here.

“But I understand that there will be no delay in it because after this everyone has to face the election,” he said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due to be held next year.

He said both the ruling party and the Opposition wanted the Budget to be presented on time.

The Opposition will also get a chance to criticise the government, while the ruling party will talk about its achievements, he said.

Gehlot said the next Budget would be dedicated to the youths, adding that instructions had been given to quickly implement the schemes.

He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said it had a negative mindset and stalled the schemes of the Congress government, hampering development work.

The chief minister once again urged the people to vote for the Congress in the Assembly elections to allow it to take decisions that no one had taken in the country.

He added that a return for the Congress would allow it to strongly present its schemes.

“We would like our government to repeat so that we can strongly present the schemes. This is my wish and I keep urging people, again and again, to give one more chance to us so that we can show that Rajasthan can take such decisions, which no one is able to do in the country,” Gehlot said.