Rajasthan: Cow vigilantes assault 4 men for transporting cattle

In yet another case of vigilantism, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates, Gau Raksha Dal members claimed involvement in a joint operation with police on Tuesday, September 3, targeting four Muslim men allegedly transporting cattle in Deeg city of Rajasthan.

According to the reports, the operation led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash resulting in severe injuries to the men who were later found with visible assault marks.

Meanwhile, Gau Raksha Dal members asserted they had worked alongside the police during this operation. On the other side, the police in a statement to the press maintained that the operation was carried out independently by its Quick Response Team (QRT).

However, footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media platforms revealed a group of men wearing saffron scarves at the accident site with the critically injured men.

The alleged contradictions between the Gau Raksha Dal member’s claims and the police’s statement have raised concerns about the role of far-right groups in law enforcement operations.

Earlier in a similar case that occurred in Haridwar district, a 24-year-old Muslim youth identified as Wasim Qureshi Monu, was allegedly thrown into a pond by a cattle protection squad of Uttarakhand Police, according to accusations made by his family and locals. However, the police claim that he drowned while attempting to evade the arrest.

The family members of Wasim said that he had come to Madhopur to visit his sister. They claimed he was on his way home that night, denying the cow slaughter allegations.