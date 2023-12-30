Rajasthan: House of Karni Sena chief murder accused razed

The house of Rohith Rathore, one of the accused in the murder case of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was razed after Jaipur authorities issued an order to this effect recently.

On December 26, the authorities of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation bulldozed the house stating the building was constructed illegally. The demolition was carried out in the presence of police personnel.

However, Rathore’s family members allege that no notice was served to them. According to India Today, Rathore’s sister was detained by the police when she resisted the demolition.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot down by five people at his residence on December 5. The murder was caught on CCTV camera. On December 9, Rathore along with Nitin Fauji and Uddham were arrested in a join operation conducted by the Delhi and Rajasthan police. Seven people, including the two shooters, have been arrested.