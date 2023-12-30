Rajasthan: House of Karni Sena chief murder accused razed

Rathore's family members allege that no notice was served to them. According to India Today, Rathore's sister was detained by the police when she resisted the demolition

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2023 4:33 pm IST
Rajasthan Karni sena chief murder case: Accused house bulldozed
Officials bulldoze the house of Rohith Rathore, who is accused in the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

The house of Rohith Rathore, one of the accused in the murder case of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was razed after Jaipur authorities issued an order to this effect recently.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On December 26, the authorities of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation bulldozed the house stating the building was constructed illegally. The demolition was carried out in the presence of police personnel.

However, Rathore’s family members allege that no notice was served to them. According to India Today, Rathore’s sister was detained by the police when she resisted the demolition.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Gogamedi murder case: Shooters used public transport to evade arrest

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot down by five people at his residence on December 5. The murder was caught on CCTV camera. On December 9, Rathore along with Nitin Fauji and Uddham were arrested in a join operation conducted by the Delhi and Rajasthan police. Seven people, including the two shooters, have been arrested.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2023 4:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button