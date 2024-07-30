Rajasthan: Kanwariyas attempt to enter women’s bathing ghat, police intervene

Chaos erupted in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu city when a large group of Kanwariyas attempted to enter a women’s bath ghat at night, prompting police to wield lathis to disperse the mob, on Monday, July 29.

The incident occurred at Lohargal Dham during the auspicious month of Shravan, a time when many devotees flock to the area to partake in traditional rituals and take holy dips.

According to the reports, the situation escalated when police intervened to prevent the Kanwariyas from entering the women’s section at the bathing ghat, located 20 meters away from the main kund primarily used by male devotees.

Acting swiftly police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which had grown unruly as many male devotees attempted to access the area designated for women.

As per the reports, there was not enough police force to control the crowd, which aggravated the situation.

In the aftermath of the police intervention, the enraged Kanwariyas retaliated violently and vandalised several shops and vehicles around Goliyana Circle near the Dham. The mob not only damaged property but also assaulted some volunteers who were present to assist with the situation.

Several videos of the scuffle between police and Kanwariyas surfaced on social media platforms. However, police said they used mild force while trying to make peace with Kanwariyas.

Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Rajarshi Raj Verma visited the spot following the disturbances and said that the situation was under control. Increased police force had been deployed in the area.

He said that the police would hold a talk with the temple authorities to enhance security measures and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the events that transpired,” the SP said.

The incident is not isolated, as tension has previously arisen between police and Kanwaiyas in other areas.

In a separate incident, a scuffle between police and Kanwariyas broke out in Sambhar town of Jaipur district. The incident occurred when a police official objected to loud music and seized the DJ system from a group while going towards Sambhar Kund.

Enraged the Kanwariyas gathered near the police station and created a rucks. It is said that a police constable slapped one of the Kanwariyas assembled there due to which he was suspended from his service.