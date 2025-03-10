Rajasthan: Led by teachers, school children rally with anti-religious slogans

Teachers are seen leading the rally with certain female students dressed as Hindu deities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th March 2025 8:36 pm IST
School children rally with saffron flags, in Rajasthan's Deogarh town (X-screegrab)

In a shocking incident, a video clip surfaced on social media showing a large rally of school children raising highly anti-Muslim slogans in Rajasthan’s Deogarh town.

The footage that recently surfaced across social media platforms depicts minor students, both male and female, marching through the streets, brandishing large saffron flags and chanting shocking slogans such as “Bharat mai rehna hoga, Jai Shri Ram Kehna hoga” (If you want to live in India, chant ‘Jai Shri Ram), Durga ban kali baan, burqe wali na ban (Be Durga, be Kaali, but don’t be a Hijabi).

Alarmingly, teachers and some middle-aged women are seen leading the rally, with certain female students dressed as Hindu deities, showcasing the rally’s message.

Additionally, a police force is seen escorting the rally, ensuring its unimpeded passage through the town.

This incident has raised concern among social activists and critics who flagged the role of educational institutions in potentially fostering enmity among students from different faiths in Rajasthan.

This event is, however, not isolated but part of a troubling pattern in Rajasthan. The anti-minority hate is often instigated by far-right politicians to polarize society. In January 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jaipur MLA Balmukund Acharya stormed into a government school with his followers and created a ruckus, objecting to the wearing of hijabs by Muslim students.

Muslims are the second-largest community in India, with 14.2 percent of the population, approximately 172.2 million people as per the 2011 national census.

