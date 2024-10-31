Rajasthan: Man abducted, tortued to death

A 22-year-old Muslim youth identified as Zahid was abducted and tortured to death by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

According to the reports, Zahid a resident of Dhanj village in Mukundgarh was forcibly taken by the group in a camper van on October 21. Two hours later, his father Jamil received a call from kidnappers ordering him to retrieve his son. Upon arriving at the designated location, the assailants dragged him out of the vehicle before speeding away. Jamil found Zahid in unconscious condition with severe injuries.

Subsequently, Zahid was rushed to Navagarh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. However, despite efforts he succumbed to his injuries. His death sparked significant unrest in Dhanj village and tensions escalated when Zahid’s family refused to accept his body demanding the arrest of the all accused involved in the murder.

On Friday, October 25, Zahid’s brother Taufeeq filed a formal complaint. According to the complaint, when Jamil reached the location, the alleged kidnappers pushed Zahid out of the van and fled. There were three persons in the van and two of them were identified by Jamil.

In #Jhunjhunu district of #Rajasthan, a young man named Zahid was brutally attacked by a mob on October 21st allegedly led by Narendra Mahala and Kamlesh along with 15 accused.



The assault left every part of Zahid body shattered and after enduring immense pain since one week… pic.twitter.com/0UbUIVtkuo — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 29, 2024

The case has drawn public attention and condemnation. Former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha visited Zahid’s family expressing solidarity. He accused the authorities of doing nothing to stop the killings, saying, “The only crime Zahid committed was that he was a Muslim.” He was abducted and killed. Surprisingly, the accused dared to call the father to come and take the body which was packed in a bag as we speak.” This incident highlights ongoing concerns about communal violence and security for the minorities in India.

“The way the administration conducted postmortem at night and ordered the victim’s family to hold the funeral process immediately shows that attempts are being made to protect the culprit. The deceased and his family must get justice. I will fight for his justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Navalgarh DSP Rajvir Singh said that they have received reports and initiated an investigation. “We are making efforts to search the accused,” DSP added.