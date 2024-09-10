Bengal migrant worker beaten to death in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old Muslim migrant worker from Malda district in West Bengal died after he was brutally beaten reportedly by his colleagues in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday, 3 September.

The incident occurred during a dinner gathering, following a quarrel, according to police.

The deceased identified as Moti Ali hailing from Miskinpur village in Harishchandrapur Panchayat worked at a jewellery shop in Jaipur. He suffered severe damage to his intestines and other internal organs during the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

However, Ali succumbed to his injury on Friday and his body was brought back to his village on Sunday.

“I spoke to him on Wednesday when he complained about stomach pain. Within two days, he was gone. He was the sole breadwinner of our family,” Roshnara, Ali’s wife was quoted by ToI.

Ali’s death has sparked outrage over the growing number of targeted attacks against Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Roshnara Bibi is now left to care for their two minor sons.

In response, the West Bengal government has extended aid to Ali’s family. On Sunday, September 8, ministers Tajmul Hossain and Sabina Yeasmin visited Ali’s home and handed over a Rs 2,25,000 cheque to his family for the burial expenses. They assured Roshnara of governmental support including pensions and other benefits for widowed women.

A mass protest rally was held in his village against the killing, demanding justice for Ali and other migrant Bengali labourers. Tajmul Hossain and Sabina Yeasmin also joined the rally.

While condemning the incident, district president of TMC, Abdur Rahim Boxi, accused the BJP of inciting divisions among people, which he claimed led to the targeted attack.

“Such incidents are used by the BJP to create fear among people through social media. We shall have continuous protests across Malda district in response to the situation,” said Rahim Boxi. He added that continuous protests will be held across Malda district in response to the situation

Ali’s murder follows a recent incident in the last week of August where a migrant worker from Bengal was lynched by cow vigilantes in BJP-ruled Haryana over suspicion of beef consumption.