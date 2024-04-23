Rajasthan: One held for sending death threats to ex-Congress MLA

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday, April 23, arrested one person for allegedly sending a death threat to former Congress MLA Ameen Khan’s official email ID.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said a police team was put on alert after receiving a complaint from the nephew of Ameen Khan alleging that his uncle received a death threat via email.

The police scanned the account from where the mail was sent to Khan and zeroed in on a person named Parasmal Jat, who reportedly sent the death threat to the former Congress MLA from Sheo.

The Barmer SP also appealed to the people to avoid posting any message on social media that might lead to a law and order situation, adding that those flouting the norms will be dealt with strictly.

The veteran Congress leader received the death threat on his official email ID on Tuesday afternoon, which read: “Advance congratulations for your death, Ameen Khan.”

Meanwhile, Khan thanked the police for taking quick action in the matter as he appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

“Elections will come and go, but the harmony of Thar should always be maintained,” he said.

Some sources claimed that Khan was threatened with dire consequences as there is speculation that he may support Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati in the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, thereby denting the prospects of Congress candidate Umedaram Beniwal, who joined the grand old party from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) days before the elections.