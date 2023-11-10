Rajasthan phone tapping case: Stay on arrest of Gehlot’s OSD to continue till Dec 8

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that the stay on the arrest of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma in connection with the phone tapping case till December 8.

Sharma is also the co-chairman of the Rajasthan unit of Congress Central War Room.

A case in connection with the phone tapping matter filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court at 3 p.m. on Friday. However, the case could not be heard as Justice Vikas Mahajan, who was hearing the case, was unavailable owing to his engagement in a special case.

The next hearing will be held on December 8 at 3 p.m., and the stay on Lokesh Sharma’s arrest will continue till then.

The case could not be heard earlier on November 3 either.

When the case was last heard on October 11, Lokesh Sharma’s lawyer, Siddharth Aggarwal, termed the allegations against him regarding phone tapping as baseless.

On October 11, the arguments from Sharma’s side in the case remained incomplete, which was to be completed on the next date. However, since then, the hearing on the case has been postponed due to various reasons.

In March 2021, Union Minister Shekhawat filed a case against Sharma with the Delhi Police accusing him of phone tapping.

The case was lodged by the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in March 2021, while the incident reportedly took place in July 2020.

Lokesh Sharma has been demanding the cancellation of the FIR lodged by the Union Minister.