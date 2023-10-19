Rajasthan polls: Record seizure of illegal material worth Rs 105 crore in 8 days

Deputy Commissioner of ECI, Ajay Bhadu said in a state-level meeting of the enforcement agencies in Jaipur that till now the work related to Rajasthan has been excellent.

Jaipur: The Election Commission of India has praised the seizure work of various enforcement agencies in Rajasthan as illegal material worth more than Rs 105 crore was seized in eight days from October 11-18.

Deputy Commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI), Ajay Bhadu said in a state-level meeting of the enforcement agencies in Jaipur that till now the work related to Rajasthan has been excellent.

He said that on the instructions of the Election Department, the enforcement agencies were doing excellent work compared to the 2018 Assembly elections. He said that since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on October 9, the agencies have set a new record by seizing illegal material worth more than Rs 105 crore.

Bhadu was holding a meeting of the State Nodal Officers and District Election Officers of the enforcement agencies, Superintendents of Police and District Nodal Officers of various enforcement agencies in connection with the app ESMS created by the ECI for monitoring expenditure in Jaipur on Wednesday. He praised the work of Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Jodhpur districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that a meeting was organised by the ECI with the State Nodal Officer of the enforcement agencies regarding the Election Seizure Management System and video conferencing was organised for the districts. The use of ESMS (Electoral Seizure Management System) application was explained to increase transparency in election.

The meeting was attended by ECI Director Pankaj Srivastava, Under Secretary Anup Kumar, ASO Sachin Jindal, Head of Solution Delivery Santosh Kumar Patharia, State Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies and senior officials of the Election Department.

