Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in Dausa district on Friday as part of the party’s awareness campaign on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

The campaign was launched by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Baran on Monday.

A Congress spokesperson said the party is running the campaign to protest against the Centre’s decision of not declaring the ERCP as a national project.

“Under the campaign, a public meeting will be organised in Dausa on Friday which will be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi,” the spokesperson said.

AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders will attend the meeting.

The ERCP will help augment the irrigation facilities in an area of around two lakh hectares and address the drinking water problems of 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan, including Dausa.

The other districts covered under the ERCP are Jaipur, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

The Congress has made the ERCP a political issue in the eastern region of the state where it had won a chunk of assembly seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

Polling in all 200 constituencies of the state will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.