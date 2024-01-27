Rajasthan: Principal reaches school on R-Day event while drunk, fired

Jaipur: The principal of a government higher secondary school in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has been suspended for reaching the Republic Day function in an inebriated state, an order issued on Saturday, January 27, said.

The accused principal Arvind Kumar posted at a government school in Parbatsar of Nagaur district had reached the block level Republic Day function in an inebriated condition following which District Collector Ashish Modi suspended him from duty.

According to the order, Kumar will remain posted at the Joint Director (school education) office, Bharatpur, during his suspension period.

The district collector has also issued the order to conduct a departmental inquiry against the school principal.

