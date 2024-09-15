Rajasthan: Properties demolished amid violence as communal unrest surge

Communal tension escalated dramatically in Rajasthan’s Jahazpur town following a Hindu religious procession, leading to violence and the demolition of shops and houses belonging to the Muslim community.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 14 during the procession of Lord Pitambar Shyam, which took place on Jaljhulani Ekadashi.

The initial incident of tension began when the procession approached a nearby mosque. According to the devotees, stones were hurled at the procession, igniting chaos and allegations of aggression from the Muslim community.

Following the procession, Hindu mobs attacked and looted Muslim homes and businesses causing extensive damage and instilling fear among the local population.

Hindu groups, led by Jahazpur MLA Gopichand Meena, gathered and staged a dharna, demanding the arrest of those involved in the violence. The demonstrators also called for the demolition of ongoing construction at a religious site, which they claimed was illegal.

Subsequently, top police officials and administration authorities reached the spot and tried to convince the agitated crowd.

The situation worsened when the administration responded by demolishing Muslim shops and businesses late Saturday night. Reports indicate that around 24 “illegal” constructions were razed using six JCBs, exacerbating tensions and further impacting the affected communities.

Bhilwara, Rajasthan- shops of Muslims are being bulldozed in the dark night & Dhabas are also being demolished.



few day's ago the Supreme Court strongly criticized the "Bulldozer Justice" but state Govt is flouting the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/e3wsYt66iE — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 14, 2024

Also Read Rajasthan authorities demolish ‘illegal’ building after cow carcass found in tank

Reports indicate that the municipality issued a notice asking all the documents of the mosque to be shown within 24 hours.

The action came after the Hindu mobs had already vandalised property with videos surfacing that showed the extent of the violence including stones being hurled at Muslim residences and shops being looted openly. The police presence during these events has been criticized for their inadequate intervention while the assaults occurred.

The viral videos capture a movement of authorities demolishing Muslim properties while Hindu mobs cheer and celebrate.

The Municipality issued a notice asking to show all the documents of the mosque within 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/A2sfRMvHvi — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 14, 2024

After the demand was met, the protest ended at around 11 pm.

According to the reports, the police detained more than a dozen people. Huge forces were deployed in the town for the second day as well. Police said the situation is currently under control and an investigation is going on.

Local authorities, including collector Namit Mehta and superintendent of police (SP) Rajan Dushyant, assured the public that those responsible for the violence would be held accountable. However on the other hand the minority community remains on edge with fears.

The bulldozer action came just days following the Supreme Court of India on September 2, expressing concerns about demolishing homes solely based on accusations, stating, “How can a house be demolished just because he is accused? It can’t be demolished even if he’s convicted.”