Rajasthan: Section 144 clamped in Alwar district

Jaipur: Authorities in Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 in the Alwar district which borders Haryana after violence erupted in the neighboring state.

The measure will remain effective until midnight of August 10.

Additional District Magistrate First Uttam Singh Shekhawat said that the Magistrate (Sub-Divisional Officer) has invoked measures in Alwar, Tijara, Ramgarh, Govindgarh, Kathumar, Laxmangarh, Tapukda, Malakheda, Kishangarhbas and Kotkasim sub-divisions of the district to maintain communal harmony and to control unwanted and disruptive activities by anti-social elements