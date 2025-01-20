Rajasthan teachers suspended over ‘indecent acts’ at school after video emerges

Two teachers were suspended by the district education department of Rajasthan for alleged indecent behaviour in the principal’s office during school hours. The action against the duo was taken after a video of the acts surfaced on social media. Based on the video footage, the suspension order was issued on January 18.

The teachers – Arvind Nath Vyas and Kantha Pandya – were caught involved in intimate acts by a hidden camera installed in the principal’s office. The teachers belong to the Government Higher Secondary School located in Salera village of Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan.

Local reports suggest the male teacher is also the principal. However, the suspension order does not mention his designation.

Talking about the incident, Rajasthan district education officer (DEO) Rajendra Sharma said that an inquiry has been set up for further investigation. “Taking cognizance of the matter, we have suspended both the teachers. An inquiry committee has been formed and a report will be submitted within 2-3 days. Based on the report, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

The virality of the video has sparked outrage among the community.

Teacher suspended for misbehaving with students

Last year, in Kothagudem district of Telangana, a teacher was suspended following allegations of misbehaving with female students. The matter was brought to the attention of school authorities by another teacher, and the students also reported that the teacher was misbehaving with them.

The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The district education authorities have suspended the teacher and filed a police complaint against him.