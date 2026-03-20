Rajasthan VHP set up 24/7 helpline to report ‘love jihad’

The central monitoring of the helpline will be carried out from Jaipur.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 7:57 pm IST
VHP in Jaipur launch helpline to report love jihad
VHP in Jaipur launch helpline to report love jihad

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday, March 20, launched a 24-hour “helpline” to report “love jihad,” “land jihad” and religious conversion in the state.

The right-wing outfit said people from the Hindu community can call them for immediate assistance and guidance in cases of harassment.

The organisation’s central spokesperson, Amitosh Pareek, along with state co-minister Vivek Diwakar and helpline coordinator Narendra Gaur, said that society needs to be vigilant “in light of recent incidents.” Only through cooperation and solidarity can such incidents be controlled, they said.

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“The helpline has been launched to ensure that people facing difficulties can directly reach out to the organisation, particularly in cases where they may not receive adequate support,” Diwakar said.

The central monitoring of the helpline will be carried out from Jaipur, he added.

VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Parik claimed that cases related to “love jihad” and illegal land encroachment have surfaced in parts of the state. “The helpline would remain active during upcoming festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti to ensure timely assistance to those in need,” he said.

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Parik explained there is a distinct lack of a support system in Rajasthan and across the country, and since people rely on VHP for help, the Hindutva organisation launched the helpline.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 7:57 pm IST

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