Rajendranagar hosts BLA training Camp ahead of SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, a Booth Level Agent (BLA) orientation and training camp was held in Rajendranagar Assembly constituency. It was attended by Bhuvanagiri MP and Chevella in-charge Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud.

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of BLAs and party leaders. Addressing the gathering, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Booth Level Agents play a vital role in strengthening the party and ensuring an effective election process. He urged workers at the grassroots level to discharge their responsibilities with dedication.

Also Read Hyderabad DEO reveals SIR enumeration form language

BLA trainer Amit Kumar Reddy, who is also the Telangana State Dairy Chairman, attended the event. Handloom Vice Chairman Anita, Gyaneshwar Mudiraj and Kishore Reddy were also present.

Municipal chairpersons, councillors, co-option members, sarpanches, MPTCs, leaders from various wings and party workers from the constituency took part in the training programme along with a large number of Booth Level Agents.

The event was organised as part of efforts to strengthen the party structure and enhance awareness among BLAs in the Rajendranagar constituency.