Rajendranagar police reviews Ganesh Chaturthi preparedness

During the inspection, the Additional CP directed expeditious disposal of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes cases and directed officers to pay special attention to pending cases, accelerate investigations, and dispose of them promptly.

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Ganesh Chaturti preparedness

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Tafseer Iqbal inspected the Rajendranagar ACP division office on Monday, August 31, to review security preparedness and law-and-order measures.

During the inspection, the Additional CP directed expeditious disposal of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes cases and directed officers to pay special attention to pending cases, accelerate investigations, and dispose of them promptly.

Iqbal asked officials to swiftly bring Pending Trial (PT) cases to trial before the courts. He emphasised efficient man-management, monitoring staff allocation, and balancing routine duties with festival bandobast.

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The ACP ordered the immediate formation of local vigilance and security committees ahead of the Ganesh Navratri celebrations. He asked officers to work together and ensure seamless coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as well as other civic bodies.

Officers were instructed to convene a meeting with Ganesh Pandal organisers and committee representatives to lay down clear guidelines on rules, safety protocols, and maintenance of law and order.

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