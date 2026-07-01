Rajendranagar private schools undergo traffic safety inspection

Hyderabad: A traffic safety verification drive was conducted in multiple private schools under the Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station limits on Wednesday, July 1.

Driving licences of school bus drivers were checked and verified. Vehicle documents, including fitness certificates, registration certificates, insurance and pollution certificates, were checked.

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Traffic Police inspected the availability of designated parking areas and assessed whether boarding and de-boarding points were located safely within or outside school premises. They monitored traffic management arrangements made by the school staff during opening and closing hours.