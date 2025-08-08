Chennai: As the release date of Coolie draws closer, excitement is hitting fever pitch. Slated to hit theatres on August 14, this Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year and not just in Tamil cinema.

With a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie is already trending across India and beyond.

Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been spinning theories, from time travel to smuggling to LCU connections, but now, the real plot of Coolie has reportedly been revealed.

Coolie plot

According to the latest buzz, the film revolves around organ smuggling and trafficking, with Nagarjuna playing the mastermind behind the illegal network and Soubin Shahir as his trusted right-hand man. Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role, a character who uncovers the dark truth and eventually crosses paths with Rajinikanth, who steps in to protect her and take down the syndicate.

With a socially relevant theme, a gripping narrative, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature style of high-intensity storytelling, Coolie promises to be much more than just a star vehicle. It’s being described as a commercial entertainer packed with emotion, action, and back-to-back high moments.

With just a few days left until its grand release, fans can barely contain their excitement.