Rajiv Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries to recieve training to run businesses

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the benficiaries of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme would be given training for 3-15 days to ensure successful businesses and higher profits.

During a meeting with the bankers held at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday, Bhatti Vikramarka urged the bankers not to treat Rajiv Yuva Vikasam as just another welfare scheme, but as a game changer in the lives of employable youth to become self-employed.

He urged the bankers to view the scheme on humanitarian grounds and cooperate with the state government by giving credit linkage of Rs 1,600 crore for the well-intended scheme, for which the state government was going to spend over Rs 6,000 crore.

Also Read Rajiv Yuva Vikasam applications face procedural delays, tech issues

He said that after the state government releases the funds, the bankers should be ready to release their credit linkage funds as well.

Directing the bankers to hold meetings with district collectors soon, Bhatti said that after the loan sanction letters are given to the beneficiaries, a state level bankers meeting will be held.