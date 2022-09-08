Rajnath singh in Tokyo

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th September 2022 1:05 pm IST
Rajnath singh in Tokyo
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a ceremonial guard of honour before his bilateral meeting with Minister of Defense of Japan Yasukazu Hamada, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the personnel of Japan Self Defense Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the personnel of Japan Self Defense Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage at a memorial dedicated to the personnel of Japan Self Defense Forces, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a bilateral meeting with Minister of Defense of Japan Yasukazu Hamada, in Tokyo.
Tokyo: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a ceremonial guard of honour before his bilateral meeting with Minister of Defense of Japan Yasukazu Hamada, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button