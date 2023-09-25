Rajnath Singh inaugurates Bharat Drone Shakti show at Hindon airbase

The show Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 is being jointly organised by the Indian Air Force and DFI.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Ghaziabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated a mega drone show being hosted at the Hindon airbase here.

The show — Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 — is being jointly organised by the Indian Air Force and Drone Federation of India (DFI).

Singh opened the mega drone show and also watched a few aerial demonstrations of the drones. Later, he also visited the exhibition area and some of the stalls.

An officials Drone Federation of India said around 75 drones are on static display and over 50 will be displayed aerially during the course of the show.

