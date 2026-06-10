Rajnath Singh to review CGP at Air Force Academy on June 13

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course to be held at Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near here on June 13.

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the ceremony, Singh, Reviewing Officer for the Parade, will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ on the graduating trainees, a defence release said here on Wednesday.

The ceremony will also feature presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ upon successful completion of training to the Flight Cadets of the IAF, officers and trainees of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The CGP will also mark a historic milestone: the commissioning of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, who passed out on May 30, 2025 and joined AFA for branch specific training, the release said.

Singh will present the ‘President’s Plaque’ to the Flight Cadets standing first in the overall order of merit in Flying, Navigation stream and Ground Duty branches.

The event would include a display by the Akash Ganga and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and will be interspersed with fly-pasts led by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, it said.

The fly past would showcase four types of trainer aircraft — Pilatus PC-7 MklI, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft. Aerial displays by SU-30 MKI, Sarang helicopter display team and Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) would be the major attraction of the ceremony, the release added.