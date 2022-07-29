Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha fails to transact any significant business in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after the opposition created an uproar over various issues.

This is the second week in a row when the upper house failed to transact any significant business due to disruptions caused by opposition members. The Monsoon session started on July 18.

So far 23 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the week for creating disruptions in the house.

Soon after the house met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Congress members stormed the well and raised slogans against the government.

They also raised the issue of deaths in Gujarat due to illicit liquor and protested against Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly heckling Congress president Sonia Gandhi and raised slogans against her and demanded her sacking.

Members of the treasury benches were also on their standing in protest against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s “rashtrapatni” remark while referring to President Droupadi Murmu.

Soon after the house met for the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for close to an hour after uproarious scenes by both opposition and treasury benches over different issues.

While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Gandhi’s apology over her party leader’s remarks on the President.

Amid slogan shouting, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

