Rajya Sabha MP’s son booked in Inorbit Mall employee death case

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police has named Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, as an accused for an alleged rash and negligent act leading to the death of a 26-year-old Inorbit Mall employee in a

road accident recently, reports said on Thursday, August 20.

Lingamaneni Ramesh is an MP from the Jana Sena Party. According to the FIR, Bharathi Mukhi worked at a Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. She was killed after being hit by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16.

Also Read Inorbit Mall employee killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Police registered a case against Sanjush under Section 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint lodged by Bharathi’s manager, Panjala Ashwin Kumar, the victim had stepped out with her colleague, 26-year-old Pooja Ashok Alone, near ITC Kohinoor to get food.

The accident occurred on their way back. Bharathi was hit while crossing the road, and she suffered from excessive bleeding.