Rajya Sabha MP’s son booked in Inorbit Mall employee death case

Bharathi Mukhi, who worked at a Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall, was killed after being hit by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16.

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Close-up of a young woman with black hair and a bindi, smiling at the camera.
Bharathi Mukhi.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police has named Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, as an accused for an alleged rash and negligent act leading to the death of a 26-year-old Inorbit Mall employee in a
road accident recently, reports said on Thursday, August 20.

Lingamaneni Ramesh is an MP from the Jana Sena Party. According to the FIR, Bharathi Mukhi worked at a Lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall. She was killed after being hit by an Aston Martin while crossing the road opposite the mall around 3 pm on August 16.

Police registered a case against Sanjush under Section 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the complaint lodged by Bharathi’s manager, Panjala Ashwin Kumar, the victim had stepped out with her colleague, 26-year-old Pooja Ashok Alone, near ITC Kohinoor to get food.

The accident occurred on their way back. Bharathi was hit while crossing the road, and she suffered from excessive bleeding.

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