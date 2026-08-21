Rajya Sabha MP’s son yet to be arrested in road accident case

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh’s son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, who was booked in a road accident case, has not yet been arrested.

The accident, which occurred on August 16, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Bharathi Mukhi, a salesgirl at Inorbit Mall. Bharathi had gone out with her colleague to get food from ITC Kohenor and was reportedly hit by Sanjush’s car on her way back.

She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills but was declared dead.

According to a Times of India report, Sanjush said that he did not flee the scene after the accident and took Bharathi to the hospital in his car. He added that he later went to the police station and informed the officers about the incident and cooperated with the investigation.

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Madhapur ACP Ch Sridhar told Siasat.com that Sanjush has only been served a notice, since the offence is bailable and the punishment is less than 7 years. Sanjush was booked under Section 106 (1) (causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.

Sanjush was also tested for drugs and alcohol on the day of the accident. The reports came back negative, police said.

Sanjush’s Aston Martin car was seized, and a motor vehicle Inspector carried out an inspection. The car was then deposited before a court.

Bharathi’s body has been handed over to her family after a postmortem examination and was taken to Odisha. Further investigation is underway.