Rajya Sabha nomination: BJP starts work on ‘Mission South’

New Delhi: The nomination to Rajya Sabha of four members from South Indian states is seen as BJP’s plan to expand its presence in the southern states. Nominating four individuals from four different southern states to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is concentrating on over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

On Wednesday, the government nominated P.T. Usha from Kerala, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad from Andhra Pradesh, Ilaiyaraaja from Tamil Nadu and Veerendra Heggade from Karnataka.

The four nominated Rajya Sabha members represent four south Indian states include a woman, a dalit, and a member of a religious minority (Jain community).

A BJP functionary said that the Rajya Sabha nomination is in line with ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and will certainly help the party in its expansion plan in South India.

“It will certainly give a push to our ‘mission south’ plan and help in party expansion in new areas in southern states,” he said.

Through these Rajya Sabha nominations, the BJP is targeting five southern states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which have 129 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu 39, Kerala 20, Telangana 17, and Karnataka 28.

Among 129 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP has won 30 and interestingly 26 are from Karnataka which also include a party supported independent and four from Telangana.

The BJP has got senior party leader from Telangana K Laxman elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in recent biennial polls.

“These southern states will play an important role in the 2024 general election and we are trying to expand the party in new areas. These five states will play an important role in our expansion plan,” a party insider said.

In the southern states, the BJP has registered electoral success only in Karnataka where it has formed the government.

The saffron party is also working hard in Telangana to make inroad and got some success in two assembly by-polls the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

In assembly polls held in 2021, the BJP has won four seats in Tamil Nadu and failed to open an account in Kerala.

Before the 2024 parliamentary election, assembly polls will be held in 2023 in Karnataka and Telangana.

While in Karnataka, the BJP is trying to retain power for another five years and in Telangana it is working to dislodge the TRS government.

Earlier this month, the BJP held its National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad to give push to its ‘mission south’.