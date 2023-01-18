Rakhi Sawant aka Fatima to perform Umrah with hubby Adil Khan

Mumbai: Tinsel town’s controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant and husband Adil Khan Durrani, who recently revealed about their marriage (nikah), have announced that they will be performing Umrah before their honeymoon. She said that this is a very important step for her and Adil and they want to start their journey together by seeking blessings from Allah. T

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Rakhi said, “Pehle Umrah jayenge. Woh bahaut zaroori hai, wahan ek baar rishta pakka hogaya toh koi nahi tod sakta. Jo rishte Allah jodte hain woh koi insan nai tod sakta. (We will go for Umrah first. That’s very important, once the relationship is sealed there, no one can break it. Relationships that Allah ties, no one can break them)”. Watch the video below.

On Wednesday, Rakhi was spotted wearing an abaya as she visited her mother at the hospital in Mumbai. Check out the viral videos here.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got married as per Islamic rituals. Their Nikah took place on May 29 last year, as per the legal marriage certificate. Recently, speaking to media Rakhi made it official that she has accepted Islam and has changed her name to Fatima Durrani now.