Rakhi Sawant cleans Mumbai streets – Viral Video

Mumbai: ‘Queen of Controversies’, actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines each time she gets spotted in the city. Of late, the actress has been hogging all the limelight with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. And now, she is back in news again and her latest viral video is winning hearts.

Rakhi was spotted outside her gym on Monday. In a clip that is surfacing online, the Pardesiya girl can be seen cleaning garbage scattered all over the road outside her gym with a spade. Not just this, the actress is also receiving praise from netizens for her kind gesture towards an elderly couple. She helped them in finding a rickshaw amid rain in Mumbai. Check out the videos below.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant became a proud owner of a lavish apartment in Dubai. The actress gave her fans a tour of her luxurious home in her new Instagram post. Sharing a video of her giving a tour of her new house, she wrote, “Sky is the limit and Skyz by Danube is where my dream home in Dubai now is!! Thank you @rizwan.sajan and @danubeproperties for making this dream come true with such a convenient payment plan.” Check it out below.