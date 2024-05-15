Rakhi Sawant hospitalised, suffering from serious heart issue?

Mumbai: Queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital, stirring up concerns among her fans. Viral photos circulating on social media show the actress resting on a hospital bed with an IV cannula in her left hand. However, the cause of her hospitalization remains unclear at the moment.

According to Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant was hospitalized due to a heart ailment. She has been reportedly suffering from some serious heart issue for quite sometime now.

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news a lot for her personal life. She was recently spotted in Mumbai with her former husband, Ritesh, sparking speculations about their relationship status. The viral video of the two led many to wonder if they were reconciling amidst Rakhi’s ongoing legal battle with Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant made headlines in October 2021 when she introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, their relationship soured shortly after the show’s finale in February 2022.

Subsequently, Rakhi tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani. Their marriage, however, hit a rocky patch in 2023, with Rakhi accusing Adil of infidelity and extramarital affairs, leading to their separation.

As Rakhi Sawant remains hospitalized, fans and well-wishers await updates on her health and recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is being said that Rakhi will appear in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a group leader along with Arshi Khan.