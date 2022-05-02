Rakhi Sawant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, see full list of 15 contestants

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 2nd May 2022 1:33 pm IST
Rakhi Sawant and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Mumbai: India’s popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its latest 12th season. Reportedly, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show is under pre-production stage and makers are lining up interesting set of contestants from the telly world.

According to latest updates that are churning out on internet, the ‘queen of controversies’ Rakhi Sawant has been approached by the makers of KKK 12. If everything goes as planned, then the audience are likely to get to see how the entertainment queen overcomes her fear and does the task on the show. An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Meanwhile, let’s have a quick look at the the tentative list of contestants who are expected to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

  1. Nishant Bhat
  2. Pratik Sehajpal
  3. Erica Fernandes
  4. Rakhi Sawant
  5. Shivangi Joshi
  6. Chetna Pande
  7. Rajiv Adatia
  8. Tushar Kalia
  9. Pavitra Punia
  10. Jannat Zubair
  11. Faisal Shaikh
  12. Munawar Faruqui
  13. Rubina Dilaik
  14. Mohit Malik
  15. Sriti Jha

According to a report in TellyChakkar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will begin in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa.

