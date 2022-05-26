Rakhi Sawant says she will wear ‘naqaab’ for bf Adil Khan

Mumbai: Actress, dancer and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant, who often makes headlines due to her controversial statements, is now back in the news because of her relationship status as she has found her new love in Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi recently revealed that she got engaged to her love and both of them are planning to get married soon.

In one of her recent conversations with ETimes, Rakhi spoke about Adil and revealed he is six years younger than him. She also said that Adil’s family is against their relationship as they do not like the way she dresses up. Rakhi went on to say that she is willing to make the necessary changes to impress his family.

During her candid chat with Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant said, “My fans pray for me. Iss baar mera ghar aur rishta kabhi na toote. Because he loves me so much, and I love him so much. Aage kya hone wala hai, yeh soch ke main aaj na jeeun, aisa nahi ho sakta. I love him, and I can do anything for him. Aaj saree pehni hai, kal naqaab bhi pehn sakti hoon.”

Recently, it was reported that Rakhi got a call from Adil’s former girlfriend Roshina who warned her to stay away from him. Reacting to this, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant told ETimes, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan are currently holidaying in Dubai.