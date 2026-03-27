Ram Charan impresses as a mace-wielding wrestler in ‘Peddi Pehelwan’

Hyderabad: The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited rural action drama ‘Peddi’, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, released a glimpse video titled ‘Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse’ from the film to mark the birthday of actor Ram Charan on Friday.

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the glimpse video. It wrote, “His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now #HBDRamCharan. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026.”

The glimpse video that was released on Friday showcased another completely different facet of the actor in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

While a clip from the film that was released some months ago had showcased Ram Charan’s skills with a cricket bat, leading many to believe that he could be playing a cricketer in the film, the glimpse video released on Friday showed Ram Charan as a menacing wrestler as well.

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, “Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?”

The glimpse video then, among other things, shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The actor sports a well toned body and the glimpse video makes it evident that the actor has put his heart and soul into the role.

The glimpse video ends with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, “The game is my pride.”

‘Peddi’, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

Recently, the film was in the news when Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who was part of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, paid a visit to its sets.

Meanwhile, the ‘Peddi’ team is racing through its final schedule and post-production.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.