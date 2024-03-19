Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s event in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, the global star of Indian cinema, is all set to embark on his 16th film project. Teaming up with director Buchi Babu Sana, this high-budget entertainer promises to be a pan-India spectacle.

While the film’s title is yet to be finalized, the buzz around it is already huge. Reports suggest intriguing developments, and fans are eagerly awaiting for more official updates.

Ram Charan’s New Movie Launch

The auspicious moment for this grand project has been locked! Tomorrow, on March 20th, the film’s grand launching ceremony will take place in Hyderabad. The entire team, along with guests from the film industry, will come together to kick off this exciting venture. The venue for this event has not been disclosed yet.

Buchi Babu Sana: A Blockbuster Debutant

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who delivered a blockbuster with his debut film Uppena, is busy with pre-production activities. His vision, combined with Ram Charan’s star power, promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Wishing you many more Happy Returns of the Day #janhvikapoor Looking forward to working with you🤗 pic.twitter.com/MiQ7p6eVxG — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 6, 2024

The talented Janhvi Kapoor will grace the screen as the female lead, adding her star power to this exciting venture. The film will produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Legendary Music director AR Rahman composed the music for RC16.