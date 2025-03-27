Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan, who is currently busy shooting for RC16, received a special birthday treat from the makers of his upcoming film. The highly anticipated project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has now been officially titled ‘Peddi’. Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in this much-awaited venture.

With sky-high expectations already surrounding the film, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on Ram Charan’s upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Mega fans have kicked off grand birthday celebrations online, trending special hashtags and showering love on their favorite star.

Apart from his films, netizens have also been curious about Ram Charan’s personal preferences. In a past interview, the actor revealed his favorite stars from the entertainment industry. When asked about his favorite actor, he named Suriya, saying, “I like Suriya.” As for his favorite actress from his generation, Charan picked Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The duo previously shared screen space in the blockbuster Rangasthalam (2018), and after this revelation, fans are now wishing to see them reunite for another hit film! Will their wish come true? Only time will tell!