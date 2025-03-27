Ram Charan picks his favourite actress in India: Guess who?

Ram Charan is celebrating his 40th birthday today on March 27

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2025 2:21 pm IST
Ram Charan's favourite actress: Guess who?
Image Source: Instagram

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan, who is currently busy shooting for RC16, received a special birthday treat from the makers of his upcoming film. The highly anticipated project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has now been officially titled ‘Peddi’. Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in this much-awaited venture.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

With sky-high expectations already surrounding the film, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on Ram Charan’s upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Mega fans have kicked off grand birthday celebrations online, trending special hashtags and showering love on their favorite star.

Apart from his films, netizens have also been curious about Ram Charan’s personal preferences. In a past interview, the actor revealed his favorite stars from the entertainment industry. When asked about his favorite actor, he named Suriya, saying, “I like Suriya.” As for his favorite actress from his generation, Charan picked Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

MS Creative School

The duo previously shared screen space in the blockbuster Rangasthalam (2018), and after this revelation, fans are now wishing to see them reunite for another hit film! Will their wish come true? Only time will tell!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2025 2:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button