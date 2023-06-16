Ram Charan shift back to Chiranjeevi’s house in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana, the much-loved star couple, are looking forward to the joyful journey of parenthood. Upasana revealed their plans to return to Chiranjeevi’s house in her recent interview with TOI, marking a significant step in their new chapter.

Upasana revealed, “We are living by ourselves now but we are going to move back with Charan’s parents house very soon. We were bought up in a setup where our grandparents were deeply involved in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy.”

For the unversed, the Tollywood‘s power couple stay in separate luxurious home in Jubilee Hills which is a multistorey apartment.

The Konidela family has been anticipating this wonderful news from Ram Charan and Upasana, and their decision to return to Chiranjeevi’s home has added to the excitement. With the couple’s relocation, the household’s celebrations and festivities are bound to reach new heights.

Ram Charan and Upasana‘s decision to surround their child with the love and care of their extended family as they prepare to embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood reflects their deep-rooted values and commitment to providing a nurturing environment. Their return to Chiranjeevi’s house will undoubtedly create a welcoming and supportive environment for their growing family.

Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the arrival of the newest member of the Konidela family, anticipating the treasured moments and joyous occasions that will follow.