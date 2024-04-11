Ram Charan to receive honorary doctorate, details inside

Hyderabad: A great honor awaits Ram Charan, a Telugu film industry superstar! University of Wales Convocation in Chennai will be the place where he will receive his honorary doctorate. This will happen on the 13th of April, during the convocation ceremony.

A Remarkable Achievement

Ram Charan has been awarded an Honoris Causa degree by Vels University for his outstanding work in the film industry. With this award, he is now confirmed as an international icon.

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej. (Source: X)

Ram Charan has made a great impact on the film industry. His great acting talent and charming nature have made him a superstar of many people whom he calls fans. From the year of his first movie in 2007, he started a path full of excellent acting in every one of them to this day.

Ram Charan has received several awards and achieved a lot throughout his career. Starting from his first movie up to his last blockbuster movie RRR, he always set new standards. In the film sector, he is a recognized brand due to his distinct fashion, flawless performances, and dedication towards quality.

A Special Guest

As part of the convocation, Ram Charan will serve as the Chief Guest. His presence adds to the list of distinguished recipients who have graced this event. Last year, the convocation welcomed another prominent figure as the Chief Guest—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the professional front, Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Game Changer’. The big-budget entertainer, helmed by director Shankar, will release in theatres in September 2024. The actor has also launched his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana.