Ram Charan to throw huge party at his Hyderabad home? Know why

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has emerged as a figure of constant support and rising stardom. His political allegiance has been steadfast, particularly towards his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, and the Jana Sena party. His consistent support in the elections of 2019 and 2024 has been a testament to his loyalty and belief in the party’s vision for Andhra Pradesh.

The latest buzz within Industry is, as Pawan Kalyan’s party, in collaboration with the TDP and the BJP, secures a significant victory, Ram Charan is gearing up to host a grand celebration. This event, planned to be held at his palatial residence in Hyderabad, is not just a family affair but said to be a gathering of the of the film industry.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The bond between Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan extends beyond familial ties, resonating with the masses. The mega fans view him as the Powerstar’s right-hand man.

A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani., and anticipation is building for his next venture, “RC16,” directed by Buchi Babu.