Ram Charan, Upasana spotted at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, Telugu cinema’s Mega Power Star, is known not only for his intense performances and gripping screen presence but also for his off-screen persona. The actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, have become the talk of the town as they prepare to depart for a long-awaited vacation to the Maldives.

The power couple was spotted at the airport, looking happy and content as they boarded their flight. This vacation is made even more special by the fact that the couple is expecting their first child together. Ram Charan and Upasana recently held a baby shower in Dubai, surrounded by family and friends.

Following a joyous celebration, the couple is now ready to take some time off before the arrival of their child. The Maldives is known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, making it an ideal babymoon destination.

While fans await the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana‘s child, the couple’s romantic getaway will undoubtedly be the talk of the town. It’s no surprise that the power couple’s adorable photos are giving us major couple goals, and we can’t wait to see more.

The vacation of Ram Charan and Upasana is a perfect reminder to take a break and spend quality time with your loved ones, especially during special occasions. We wish the couple a joyful and memorable vacation, as well as a healthy and happy baby’s arrival soon!