Ram Charan’s Game Changer’s first review out: Hit or flop?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming movie Game Changer, releasing on January 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar, the film is a political action drama featuring Ram Charan in two roles: a leader, K Ram Nandan IAS, and a heartwarming character, Appanna.

What to Expect

The film combines action, family emotions, and a strong social message. Early reviews suggest the first half is light and fun, focusing on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry, while the second half delivers powerful emotional scenes with Shankar’s signature storytelling.

The excitement for Game Changer is at an all-time high as it prepares for a grand Sankranthi release. Early reviews and insider talks have only added to the hype.

Director Sukumar, known for Pushpa 2, praised the film after an early screening. He called Ram Charan’s performance “phenomenal” and predicted a National Award for his emotional climax. Sukumar described the first half as “awesome,” the interval as a “blockbuster,” and the flashback scenes in the second half as “goosebumps-worthy.”

With a mix of strong storytelling, thrilling twists, and commercial appeal, Game Changer is set to entertain all kinds of audiences. Fans and critics are already calling it a must-watch for 2025, and the countdown to its box office success has begun.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the movie features big names like Anjali, SJ Suryah, and Prakash Raj. Other supporting actors include Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, and more.

High Praise for Ram Charan

Director Sukumar, who watched an early screening, called Ram Charan’s performance “phenomenal” and predicted he could win a National Award for his role. Sukumar compared Game Changer to Shankar’s classics like Indian and Sivaji.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. S. Thaman composed the music, and the visuals are handled by Tirru, offering a grand cinematic experience.

With 162 minutes of action-packed drama, Game Changer is expected to be a Sankranthi blockbuster. The pre-release buzz is strong, and fans can’t wait to see Ram Charan back on screen.