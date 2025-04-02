Ram Charan’s movie Peddi earns Rs 25 crore already, know how

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is working on his next big film called Peddi. The movie is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made Uppena. It is a rural action drama with a sports background. The first-look posters were released on Ram Charan’s birthday and got a great response from fans.

Peddi Audio Rights Price

Even before the teaser is out, Peddi has made news. Famous music label T-Series bought the music rights for Rs. 25 crores, which is the highest-ever deal for a Ram Charan film. The rights are for all languages, showing how big this film is.

AR Rahman’s First Movie with Ram Charan

The film’s music is by AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer. This is the first time Ram Charan and AR Rahman are working together, and fans are very excited about this powerful combo.

The team announced that the first glimpse of Peddi will be released on April 6, on the festival of Sri Rama Navami. This has made fans even more excited.

Star Cast and Production

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Other important roles are played by Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. The film is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, along with Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.