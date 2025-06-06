Hyderabad: Looks like Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, known for his love of high-end vehicles, has added yet another luxury car to his impressive collection. The actor was spotted arriving with Upasana Konidela at Akhil Akkineni’s wedding on Friday in a swanky set of four wheels that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s residence in the wee hours of June 6. The ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members, including some of the biggest names from the film industry.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Ram Charan can be seen receiving Upasana as she steps out of a luxurious electric BMW i7. The premium EV, which turns heads for its sleek design and ultra-modern features, comes with a jaw-dropping price tag in India ranging between Rs 1.9 crore to Rs 2.05 crore.

Ram Charan already owns a fleet of high-end cars, and the BMW i7 now joins an elite lineup that includes a stunning black Rolls-Royce Spectre worth Rs 7.5 crore and the ultra-luxurious Lexus LM MPV valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Peddi, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.